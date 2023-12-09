Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 10,989 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

