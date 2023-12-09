Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
