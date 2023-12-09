Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,711 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -135.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.