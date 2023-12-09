Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 5,270 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 202,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 660,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 102,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 305,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

