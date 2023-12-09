Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 565,323 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,323 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 1.74% of AEye worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AEye by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AEye by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Price Performance

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. AEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEye

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 106.69% and a negative net margin of 3,340.81%.

In other AEye news, Director Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $31,519.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,795,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,189.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,795 shares of company stock worth $90,528. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AEye

(Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.