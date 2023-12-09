MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

