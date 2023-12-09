MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

