MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

