MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,065 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
