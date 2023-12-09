MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,159 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 296.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,272 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,977 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

