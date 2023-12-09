MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 389.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $162.48 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

