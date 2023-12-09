MML Investors Services LLC Invests $8.35 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,312 shares of company stock worth $65,529,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.97. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

