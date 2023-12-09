MML Investors Services LLC Sells 26,412 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

