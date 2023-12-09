Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $406.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

