Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $101.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

