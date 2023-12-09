Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,181 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $298.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.82. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

