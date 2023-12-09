Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,621 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Orange by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

