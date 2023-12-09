Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,134 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

