Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.