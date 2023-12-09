Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,855,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,392,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,961,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,085,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,218 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

