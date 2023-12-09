Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,620.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,587.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,519.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

