Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $31.25 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

