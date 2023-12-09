Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

