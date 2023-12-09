Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 176 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.