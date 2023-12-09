Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 5,023 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

