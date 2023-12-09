Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 6,575 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in UBS Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.