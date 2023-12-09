Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $206.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.