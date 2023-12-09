Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 271,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,822,000 after buying an additional 83,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2,256.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 88,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

S&P Global stock opened at $415.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

