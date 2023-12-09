Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $534.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $562.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

