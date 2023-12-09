Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after buying an additional 538,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after buying an additional 484,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avnet by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 465,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Up 1.3 %

AVT opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

