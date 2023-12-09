Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $231,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,577.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,368.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,296.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

