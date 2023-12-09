Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $115.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

