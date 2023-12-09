Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 258.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 545,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 370,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.29. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

