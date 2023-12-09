Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

