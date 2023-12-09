Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $493,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 164.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 53,353 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 111.4% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.