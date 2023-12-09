Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

