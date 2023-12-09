Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 568,196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,631,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,495 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.