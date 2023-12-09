Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $247,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.26.

Biogen stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

