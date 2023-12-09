Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $268,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 19,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.