Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $299,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $298.42 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $298.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.