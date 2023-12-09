Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 609.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,159,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $374.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $378.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

