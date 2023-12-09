Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.