Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.02) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $20.63 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

