Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

