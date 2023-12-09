Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

PNR stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

