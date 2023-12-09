Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

