Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $48.80 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

