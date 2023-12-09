Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 11,966 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Polaris Stock Down 0.0 %

Polaris stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.