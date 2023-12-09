Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $374.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $378.32.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

