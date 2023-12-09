Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.36.

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

